UAE weather: Foggy morning, dip in temperature

Humid by night with light winds

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 6:37 AM

The UAE faced foggy weather on Wednesday morning, with authorities forecasting another decrease in temperature.

The National Center of Meteorology issued red alert warnings on its social media, warning of reduced visibility due to fog over several areas.

The fog may continue early tomorrow morning over some internal and coastal areas as well, with higher humidity expected on Wednesday night.

Light to moderate winds, freshenng at times are also expected.

Seas will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.