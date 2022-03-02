UAE weather: Foggy morning, dip in temperature

Light rain may fall by Tuesday morning accompanied with another decrease in temperature
Weather1 week ago
The UAE faced foggy weather on Wednesday morning, with authorities forecasting another decrease in temperature.
The National Center of Meteorology issued red alert warnings on its social media, warning of reduced visibility due to fog over several areas.
The fog may continue early tomorrow morning over some internal and coastal areas as well, with higher humidity expected on Wednesday night.
Light to moderate winds, freshenng at times are also expected.
Seas will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
