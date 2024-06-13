Eid Al Adha 2024 in UAE: Where to watch fireworks in Dubai, Abu Dhabi this long weekend

South Korea's Jeju Island was once used to exile convicts and prisoners
If you're spending the long weekend in the UAE, don't miss the spectacular fireworks shows lined up at popular attractions.
Eid Al Adha — the Festival of Sacrifice — is one of the most anticipated Islamic holidays in the country. For Muslims, it is a time of prayer, reflection, and charity, bringing communities together in a celebration of faith.
Residents in the UAE are getting a four-day weekend to mark the holiday, from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18.
If your planning to head out with family and friends, here's a quick guide to locations where you can catch firework displays:
Those visiting Dubai Parks and Resorts (DPR) are set to enjoy a stunning fireworks display — but you won't have to enter one of the site's theme parks where tickets cost Dh295.
To catch the show, you'll just have to be at Riverland Dubai — the area that connects DPR's four theme parks. Here are the details:
Those in Abu Dhabi — or planning to go to the UAE Capital — are also in for a visual treat.
The night sky are set to come alive with a five-minute fireworks show at these locations:
