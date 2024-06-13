UAE weather: Dust to blow today as temperatures hit 48ºC

A South Korean national also won the grand prize for the first time since the promotion's launch in 1999
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime. Clouds will appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon.
Temperatures could be as high as 48ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 21ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 25 to 50 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 35 to 55 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
