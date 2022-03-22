UAE weather: Fog over Sheikh Zayed Road, temperature drops

File

Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 6:32 AM

A fog alert has been issued over Sheikh Zayed Road toward Jabal Ali (Dubai).

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), temperatures over some parts of the UAE are expected to record highs of 38ºC, on Tuesday.

The capital and Dubai are expected to experience temperatures as low as 20°C and 18°C, respectively.

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times over some areas.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds with a speed of 10 to 20 reaching 30km/hr are expected to blow during the day.

Conditions at sea are expected to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.