UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy; temperature drops to 14°C

Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience highs of 27 degrees Celsius

Photo by M. Sajjad

By Web Desk Published: Sun 5 Dec 2021, 6:33 AM

The UAE may experience some bouts of humidity on Sunday, but for the most part, residents can look forward to a fair to partly cloudy day.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), light to moderate winds are expected from northwesterly to northeasterly, with a speed of 10 to 20 reaching 30km/hr.

The temperatures are expected to be on the cooler side, with Al Quaa in Abu Dhabi dipping as low as 14 degrees Celsius.

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi will experience highs of 27 degrees Celsius and lows of 20 degrees Celsius. Humidity will range between 35 and 80 per cent.

Conditions are sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea, the NCM has said.