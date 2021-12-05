UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy; temperature drops to 14°C

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate
Weather1 week ago
The UAE may experience some bouts of humidity on Sunday, but for the most part, residents can look forward to a fair to partly cloudy day.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), light to moderate winds are expected from northwesterly to northeasterly, with a speed of 10 to 20 reaching 30km/hr.
The temperatures are expected to be on the cooler side, with Al Quaa in Abu Dhabi dipping as low as 14 degrees Celsius.
Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi will experience highs of 27 degrees Celsius and lows of 20 degrees Celsius. Humidity will range between 35 and 80 per cent.
Conditions are sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea, the NCM has said.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate
Weather1 week ago
Up to 8ft offshore waves in the Arabian Gulf.
Weather1 week ago
Police urge motorists to drive with caution as visibility will be affected due to fog
Weather1 week ago
In most of the interior and coastal areas, visibility will be reduced to the lowest
Weather1 week ago
Chance of fog or mist formation in parts of the country.
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times
Weather2 weeks ago
Light to moderate winds can be expected
Weather2 weeks ago
Stunning footage shows motorists navigating wet roads
Weather2 weeks ago