UAE weather: Cloudy skies; temperature to drop to 23°C

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of mist; humidity could reach 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures are set to reach 35°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 23°C and 25°C respectively.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Light to moderate winds will blow during the day; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 42ºC
Humidity levels will range from 35 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai