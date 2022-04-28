UAE weather: Chance of rain on Thursday

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning
Weather1 week ago
UAE residents can look forward to rain over some areas on Thursday.
The National Centre of Meteorology indicated in a tweet that it expected rainfall from cloud seeding efforts, placing some areas under alert.
There is a chance of rainy convective clouds formations eastward by afternoon and a probability of rainfall over some Western and Southern areas.
Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust and sand, especially with clouds.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
