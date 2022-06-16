UAE weather: Chance of mist formation over some areas

Fair skies to prevail, some clouds by afternoon

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 6:19 AM

There will be a chance of mist formation over some areas on Thursday in the UAE.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts the probability of mist formation over some northern areas, with an increase in humidity by night and Friday morning.

Fair skies will prevail in general, with some clouds appearing eastward by afternoon.

There will be light to moderate winds, fresh westward, especially over the sea, by Friday morning. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by Friday morning, especially westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.