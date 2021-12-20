UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Monday

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy in general.
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be cloudy with humidity at night, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for Monday is partly cloudy in general.
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some northern internal and coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Weather1 week ago
Chance of rain by Tuesday morning.
Weather2 weeks ago
Cooler days are well and truly here
Weather2 weeks ago
Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience highs of 27 degrees Celsius
Weather2 weeks ago
The lowest temperature will be 14 degrees Celsius
Weather2 weeks ago
The weather will be stable and mild in general.
Weather2 weeks ago
Heavy rains hit UAE this week.
Weather2 weeks ago
Parts of the country have been recording heavy showers over the last three days
Weather2 weeks ago