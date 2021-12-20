UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Monday

Probability of fog or mist formation in parts of the country on Tuesday morning.

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 6:47 AM

The weather in UAE will be cloudy with humidity at night, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for Monday is partly cloudy in general.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some northern internal and coastal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.