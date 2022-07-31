UAE rains: Orange alert issued; showers forecast over next 3 days

Winds with speeds of up to 45kmph could kick up dust tomorrow

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a code-orange alert for rains in some areas. Orange signifies that hazardous weather events are expected, and residents are required to comply with advice issued by the authorities.

The NCM has also issued code-yellow alerts for other areas:

The Abu Dhabi Police also called on motorists to exercise caution “due to the rainy weather”.

The eastern parts of the country are still recovering from a record-breaking rainfall last week that claimed seven lives, damaged roads and other infrastructure and caused massive property losses.

In its weather forecast, the NCM has said that rainy convective clouds in east may extend to some internal and southern areas. Winds with speeds of up to 45kmph could kick up dust tomorrow, August 1.

Dusty and cloudy conditions will persist through the week, with chances of rainfall in eastern and southern areas over the next three days.