#WorldsCoolestWinter: Unwind on an island in Umm Al Quwain

KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.


Dubai Destinations: Feast on Arabic barbecue dishes, camp around a bonfire

Videos

Spanning over 23 per cent of the Emirate’s total area, Al Marmoom Desert Conversation Reserve is home to some stunning hidden gems. Home to not one or two, but a mind-boggling 56 lakes —including the famous Al Qudra and Love Lakes — the reserve is home to some absolutely stunning gems, including some of the rarest endangered animal species and coolest places to go desert camping around a bonfire or feast on a barbecue like the Arabian kings of yore.

Videos5 days ago

Abrahamic Business Circle

Videos

Find out how the Abrahamic Business Circle has been building bridges amongst countries and promoting economic diplomacy following the Abraham Accords signed in 2020

Videos1 week ago

Global Business Forum Asean- KT spoke to H.E. Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers

Videos

The Global Business Forum - Asean was held at the Dubai Exhibition Center at the Expo 2020 Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates and Deputy Prime Minister of Dubai attended the insightful and informative sessions. Khaleej Times spoke to H.E. Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers about the various opportunities and experiences at the GBF Asean.

Videos2 weeks ago

Global Business Forum Asean- KT spoke to Mr Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber

Videos

The Global Business Forum - Asean was held at the Dubai Exhibition Center at the Expo 2020 Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates and Deputy Prime Minister of Dubai attended the insightful and informative sessions. Khaleej Times spoke to Mr Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber about the various opportunities and experiences at the GBF Asean.

Videos2 weeks ago

Global Business Forum Asean- KT spoke to Mr Ramon M. Lopez, Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry, Philippines

Videos

The Global Business Forum - Asean was held at the Dubai Exhibition Center at the Expo 2020 Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates and Deputy Prime Minister of Dubai attended the insightful and informative sessions. Khaleej Times spoke to Mr Ramon M. Lopez, Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry, Philippines about the various opportunities and experiences at the GBF Asean.

Videos2 weeks ago

Wknd. Conversations - Redefining Strength

Videos

The event aimed to bring together influential voices, fitness experts, and ambassadors to foster a dialogue about the connecting pillars of health, including both physical and mental factors such as sleep, stress, and heart health, and how wearable technology in this domain can aid one’s journey to better health and discovering what's strong with you.

Videos3 weeks ago