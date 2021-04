World | 30th Apr 2021

Video: Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44

A massive stampede at a densely packed Jewish pilgrimage site killed at least 44 people in northern Israel on Friday, blackening the country’s largest Covid-era gathering. The night-time disaster struck as tens of thousands of pilgrims were gathered in Meron at the site of the reputed tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.