What's Chat GPT-4? Everything you should know about the updated AI app

Video: UAE’s Hidden Gems – Dubai Food Festival Edition

Video: UAE’s Hidden Gems – Dubai Food Festival Edition

Heard of a little corner shop or a hole-in-the-wall eatery that’s rumoured to sell the best burger, sandwich, or kebab? Or a ‘little-known place’ that ‘launches a thousand ships’? UAE’s Hidden Gems, a weekly series, features one such place a week. This week we hit the streets of Jumeirah 3 as part of the Dubai Food Festival.

