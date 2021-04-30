Videos
Logo
Videos | 30th Apr 2021

Watch: Sikhs set up 'Oxygen Langars' in India's Covid-19 fight

As India continues to battle Covid, one community across the country has come together to help Sikhs across India have turned Gurudwaras, their places of worship, into Covid relief centers, providing patients with basic care including free oxygen. Langars are community kitchens in Gurudwaras serving free meals. However, the Gurudwara Singh Sabha located in Greater Kailash area of the national capital has started "Oxygen Langar" for refilling of oxygen cylinders, where people can come and refill their empty oxygen cylinders.
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Latest Videos
  • Videos
    00:03:12
    Watch: Sikhs set up 'Oxygen Langars' in India's Covid-19 fight
  • Nation
    00:05:53
    Watch: The real story behind Dubai's Ramadan cannons
  • World
    00:01:00
    Video: Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44
  • Videos
    00:05:32
    KT Morning chat: Imran Khan wants voting rights, India crosses 18m cases
  • KT Engage
    Hellmann Worldwide Logistics on the upswing
  • Nation
    00:02:08
    Is this UAE’s coolest office?
  • World
    00:03:01
    Video: India's coronavirus deaths exceed 200,000
  • Nation
    00:01:49
    Have you seen this 200-year-old mosque in Ras Al Khaimah?
  • Nation
    00:01:49
    Have you seen this 200-year-old mosque in Ras Al Khaimah?
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:02
    KT Morning Chat: 1st cancer hospital in memory of late Sheikh Hamdan, prayers to resume in mosques
  • World
    00:03:14
    Covid-19 in India: International support pours in amid virus surge
  • News Bulletins
    00:00:53
    News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 26
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 