Videos | 30th Apr 2021

Watch: Sikhs set up 'Oxygen Langars' in India's Covid-19 fight

As India continues to battle Covid, one community across the country has come together to help Sikhs across India have turned Gurudwaras, their places of worship, into Covid relief centers, providing patients with basic care including free oxygen. Langars are community kitchens in Gurudwaras serving free meals. However, the Gurudwara Singh Sabha located in Greater Kailash area of the national capital has started "Oxygen Langar" for refilling of oxygen cylinders, where people can come and refill their empty oxygen cylinders.