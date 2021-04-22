Videos | 22nd Apr 2021

Watch: Covid crisis in India deepens

India on Thursday reported more than 300,000 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours.This is the highest daily global total, while Covid-19-related deaths also jumped by a record margin. India's total cases are now at 15.93 million, while deaths rose by 2,104 to reach a total of 184,657 as India battles a second wave of Covid infections. India's daily jump in cases of 314,835 surpassed the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 297,430 cases posted by the United States in January.