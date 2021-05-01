Videos
Logo
Videos | 1st May 2021

Video: Indians make oxygen at home as Covid cases mount

India recorded on Saturday over 400,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours for the first time, the first country to do so in the pandemic, official data showed. According to the health ministry, 401,993 new infections were registered taking the total caseload to 19.1 million. There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853. Many experts suspect that because of insufficient testing and inaccurate recording of the cause of death, the real numbers are much higher.
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Latest Videos
  • Videos
    00:04:19
    Video: Indians make oxygen at home as Covid cases mount
  • Sports
    00:09:26
    IPL with Cricketwallah: Who will win today's match?
  • Nation
    00:01:52
    UAE Ramadan 2021: Iftar recipe of the day
  • Videos
    00:03:12
    Watch: Sikhs set up 'Oxygen Langars' in India's Covid-19 fight
  • Nation
    00:05:53
    Watch: The real story behind Dubai's Ramadan cannons
  • World
    00:01:00
    Video: Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44
  • Videos
    00:05:32
    KT Morning chat: Imran Khan wants voting rights, India crosses 18m cases
  • KT Engage
    Hellmann Worldwide Logistics on the upswing
  • Nation
    00:02:08
    Is this UAE’s coolest office?
  • World
    00:03:01
    Video: India's coronavirus deaths exceed 200,000
  • Nation
    00:01:49
    Have you seen this 200-year-old mosque in Ras Al Khaimah?
  • Nation
    00:01:49
    Have you seen this 200-year-old mosque in Ras Al Khaimah?
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 