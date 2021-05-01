Videos | 1st May 2021

Video: Indians make oxygen at home as Covid cases mount

India recorded on Saturday over 400,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours for the first time, the first country to do so in the pandemic, official data showed. According to the health ministry, 401,993 new infections were registered taking the total caseload to 19.1 million. There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853. Many experts suspect that because of insufficient testing and inaccurate recording of the cause of death, the real numbers are much higher.