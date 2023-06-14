UAE

UAE: Smoother Dubai-Sharjah traffic as two key road projects open

Sharjah Road and Transport Authority (SRTA) have recently completed two projects on Ittihad Road and the Al Taawun area. Notably, an additional lane has been added to Al Nahda Bridge, connecting the two emirates from Al Taawun.

Neeraj Murali

Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 4:31 PM

