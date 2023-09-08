UAE

Teen dies after attempting social media challenge

The 'One Chip Challenge' dares people to eat a single tortilla chip encrusted with seasoning made from extremely spicy peppers

by

Tamanna Sajeed

Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 6:00 PM

Tamanna Sajeed

