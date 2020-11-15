Videos
Surfer takes up unique fitness challenge after colon cancer

Meet 33-year-old Emirati surfer Mohammad Hassan Rahma who decided to participate in 30 sports in 30 days during this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge despite having fought colon cancer and carrying an ileostomy bag . Mohammad wants to inspire everybody with his passion for sports. Watch his full story. (Producer - Zubina Ahmed, Visuals - Ryan Lim)
