Videos | 4 Oct 2021

Star Tech: The man behind Dubai's million dollar startups

Walid Mansour is the Partner & Chief Investment Officer at Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) which is the largest and most established VC firm in the region. With more than 15 years of experience in Venture Capital strategy and corporate finance, Walid spoke to us about MEVP’s investments and success stories in the Mena startup ecosystem.
