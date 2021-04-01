Videos | 1st Apr 2021

Reactions: UAE is first in Arab world for gender equality

According to World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021, the UAE ranks first among Arab countries in the advancement towards bridging the gender gap. Having advanced 48 ranks in just one year, the UAE has once again topped the region, followed by Tunisia, Egypt and Jordan, rising from the 120th rank to the 72nd globally. The report also states that UAE has closed 71.6% of its gender gaps to date. As the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be felt closing the global gender gap has increased by a generation from 99.5 years to 135.6 years. What do women of the region have to say about this? Producer - Zubina Ahmed