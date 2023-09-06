UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Over 40 women stranded in the Emirates without jobs to be repatriated

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai, in collaboration with SriLankan Airlines, has stepped in to assist these individuals by arranging airfare and necessary travel documentation

by

Yasmin Mustafa

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 4:58 PM

ALSO READ:

Yasmin Mustafa

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By