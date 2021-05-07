Nation | 7 May 2021

Video: EV Lab hosts Abu Dhabi’s first electric vehicle Track Day

EV Lab, a first-of-its-kind omnichannel, multi-brand electric vehicle platform organised the first EV Cars & Coffee event in Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi. With the electric cars community growing in UAE, the event had a fantastic turnout . The motorists saw some unique EV models which could help in reducing carbon emissions. - Video by Shihab