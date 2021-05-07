Nation (videos)
Logo
Nation | 7 May 2021

Video: EV Lab hosts Abu Dhabi’s first electric vehicle Track Day

EV Lab, a first-of-its-kind omnichannel, multi-brand electric vehicle platform organised the first EV Cars &amp; Coffee event in Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi. With the electric cars community growing in UAE, the event had a fantastic turnout . The motorists saw some unique EV models which could help in reducing carbon emissions. - Video by Shihab
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Nation - Latest Videos
  • Nation
    00:01:54
    Video: EV Lab hosts Abu Dhabi’s first electric vehicle Track Day
  • Nation
    00:01:01
    Watch: Dubai Police's Robocop spreads awareness on drug abuse
  • Nation
    00:07:31
    Watch: Exclusive interview with Indian Ambassador to the UAE
  • Nation
    00:01:13
    Dubai Expo 2020 final International Participants Meeting
  • Nation
    00:00:53
    No Ramadan tents in Dubai this year
  • Nation
    00:02:46
    Video: First Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv that witnessed history being made
  • Nation
    00:01:00
    Black Friday sales begin in UAE: Get up to 90% off on deals
  • Nation
    00:06:18
    #KTMorningChat: G20 summit opens; Trump camp loses Pennsylvania suit
  • Nation
    00:01:00
    Covid-19: Updated list of UAE fines for violations of safety measures
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:32
    KT Morning Chat: Active Covid cases drop in UAE; Kuwait extends entry ban for non-citizens
  • Nation
    00:04:40
    Video: How Dubai Police keep public transportation crime-free
  • Nation
    00:05:08
    KT Morning Chat: UAE honours martyrs on Commemoration Day; Dubai utility bills to be lower
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 