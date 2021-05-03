Videos
Logo
Videos | 3rd May 2021

KT Storybook: An Iftar in the desert

The Ramadan Star Lounge is set up every year at the Mleiha Archaeological Centre giving the visitors a unique experience of what it is like to break their fasts in the desert. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Latest Videos
  • World
    00:01:46
    Covid-19 deaths in Indian hospitals due to oxygen shortage
  • Nation
    00:01:23
    Watch: Record-breaking fireworks mark end of Global Village season
  • Videos
    00:02:42
    KT Storybook: An Iftar in the desert
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:51
    KT Morning Chat: Global Village ends 25th season; Modi's party loses key election
  • Videos
    00:04:19
    Video: Indians make oxygen at home as Covid cases mount
  • Sports
    00:09:26
    IPL with Cricketwallah: Who will win today's match?
  • Nation
    00:01:52
    UAE Ramadan 2021: Iftar recipe of the day
  • Videos
    00:03:12
    Watch: Sikhs set up 'Oxygen Langars' in India's Covid-19 fight
  • Nation
    00:05:53
    Watch: The real story behind Dubai's Ramadan cannons
  • World
    00:01:00
    Video: Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44
  • Videos
    00:05:32
    KT Morning chat: Imran Khan wants voting rights, India crosses 18m cases
  • KT Engage
    Hellmann Worldwide Logistics on the upswing
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 