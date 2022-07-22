KT one-on-one: French ambassador to the UAE

French ambassador Xavier Chatel shares his thoughts on Sheikh Mohamed’s recent visit to France, future projects and much more.
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
We visit Ziebart to understand how you can look after your cars during the UAE's hot summer months
French President Emmanuel Macron will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Rolldxb's trendy rink offers roller skating lessons to everyone, from beginners to experienced skaters
We visit a summer camp to see how parents keep their children busy during the holiday period
Memoranda of Understanding were in the fields of business, education and space, among others
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu
The volunteer-run dog shelter has been in operation since 1989, but now faces the threat of closure after Covid hit
We meet the popular Dubai-based restaurant's managing director, Waheed Abdul Hameed, to understand how they will benefit from the tie-up.
Zeeshaan Shah, a multi-award winning entrepreneur talks to Khaleej Times about property market in the emirate
Bageri Form is a Scandinavian-inspired bakery that has an open-style kitchen. Every guest that enters the bakery is greeted with the incredible aroma of freshly baked breads, pastries, and desserts. The cinnamon bun is one of the most popular items on their menu and this is how it’s made.
Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 16-year-old, who is attempting to break the current world record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, arrived in Dubai on Friday morning at the Jetex VIP Terminal
Galadari Brothers organised a career fair for Emiratis at its headquarters on Thursday. Hundreds of candidates participated in the fair and applied for positions in the group's companies. The Galadari Group's fair was held from 9am to 4pm and the response has been overwhelming, according to organisers