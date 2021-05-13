Videos
Videos | 13 May 2021

KT Explains: Israel-Gaza conflict

The Israeli army has launched hundreds of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Monday, while Palestinian militants have launched more than 1,200 rockets, according to Israel’s army, in some of the worst violence in seven years.
