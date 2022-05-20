UAE

KT explains: End of Umrah season

The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims


The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims

Videos1 hour ago

What is a Dürüm and why is it so popular?

For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special

Food3 hours ago

Sharjah showcases tourist attractions at ATM 2022

7 government departments, 17 private entities from Sharjah are participating at this year's Arabian Travel Market. We speak to the Chairman of Sharjah Tourism and Chairman of Sharjah Airport to discuss the emirate's performance during the first quarter of 2022

Videos1 week ago

KT one-on-one with Adnan Kazim, CCO of Emirates

In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.

Business1 week ago