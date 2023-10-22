UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

KT Exclusive: Why the Pakistan v Afghanistan match could be crucial

Pakistan is currently in the middle rung of the series with four points, with the chance to climb up if they beat Afghanistan's world-class spinners

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
by

Tamanna Sajeed

Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 5:12 PM

Last updated: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 5:13 PM

ALSO READ:

Tamanna Sajeed

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

KT Exclusive: Sri Lanka’s reform mantra for 2024

asia

KT Exclusive: Sri Lanka’s reform mantra for 2024

After overcoming the worst economic crisis in mid-2022, Sri Lanka is back on track after successfully obtaining a US$3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March 2023 says Sri Lankan Minister of Investments, Dilum Suraj Bandara Amunugama

asia