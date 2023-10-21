UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

KT Exclusive: Beware of the Afghan spinners, Ramiz Raja warns Pakistan

The 1992 Pakistan World Cup winner says Afghanistan have the world's best spin attack, and could end Pakistan's semifinal hopes on the spin-friendly Chennai track

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
by

Tamanna Sajeed

Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 5:52 PM

ALSO READ:

Tamanna Sajeed

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

KT Exclusive: Sri Lanka’s reform mantra for 2024

asia

KT Exclusive: Sri Lanka’s reform mantra for 2024

After overcoming the worst economic crisis in mid-2022, Sri Lanka is back on track after successfully obtaining a US$3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March 2023 says Sri Lankan Minister of Investments, Dilum Suraj Bandara Amunugama

asia