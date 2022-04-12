IPL update with Ayaz Memon. Which teams have come out stronger: Sunrise Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals
Videos1 hour ago
IPL update with Ayaz Memon. Who will win today's match between Chennai Superkings and Mumbai Indians?
Sport22 hours ago
In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.
Videos4 days ago
The Art Maze, a first-of-its-kind art gallery experience by Marcus Schaefer and Sacha Jafri, was officially unveiled on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad on March 23.
Videos6 days ago
Over the past six months Expo 2020 Dubai has given us thousands of memories to look back at and here are the top 5
Expo 20206 days ago
The Ravindra Jadeja-led team lost their third match of the season against Punjab Kings on Monday
Sport1 week ago
After a delay of two and half years, golf returned to Mauritius with the season-finale of EU Legends Tour MCB Tour Championship. With play suspended due to heavy rain on Day 1, Roger Chapman managed to top the board after a few hours of play
Videos1 week ago
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
Videos1 week ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos1 week ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos2 weeks ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos2 weeks ago
Breakfast with the stars was held at Meydan horserace track on Wednesday morning. Dubai World Cup fans had the chance to mingle and discuss winning probabilities right before the races on Saturday March 26.
Dubai World Cup2 weeks ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup3 weeks ago
Dr AK Abdul Momen encourages Bangladeshis to pursue careers in agriculture and food security sectors
Videos4 weeks ago
The bestselling international pop star will be performing live at Coca-Cola Arena on March 18
Videos4 weeks ago
The sportsperson, author and motivational speaker, Jessica Smith talks about her emotional battles, fighting biases and creating a more inclusive world for people of determination
Videos1 month ago