UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

"Grit, determination, ambition": How Afghanistan made it so far in the ICC World Cup

Cricket expert Ayaz Memon breaks down how the Afghan team managed to take down cricket giants like England and Pakistan

by

Tamanna Sajeed
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 3:46 PM

ALSO READ:

Tamanna Sajeed

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By