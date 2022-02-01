Expo 2020 Dubai: Ali Zafar, Hareem Farooq discuss filmmaking at Pakistan Film Week

Pakistani filmmakers and producers Ali Zafar and Hareem Farooq visit the Pakistan Pavilion for a candid chat on the film industry in Pakistan.
Videos17 minutes ago
Category
Sort By
Pakistani filmmakers and producers Ali Zafar and Hareem Farooq visit the Pakistan Pavilion for a candid chat on the film industry in Pakistan.
Videos17 minutes ago
For this Food Trail episode, we have a chat with Carla Hall, a Top Chef contestant, former model, and TV personality, to discuss her signature dish, as well as her highly anticipated cooking masterclass at Alkebulan. Head to the African Dining Hall this weekend at Expo 2020 Dubai to try out some delicious African cuisine.
Videos3 days ago
Live from Expo 2020, Manchester United star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo sits down for a Q&A at Al Wasl Plaza, and gives a special message to the fans.
Videos3 days ago
We went inside the Arab Health Forum 2022, and spoke to Proximie: a technology platform that allows clinicians to virtually ‘scrub in’ to any operating room or cath lab from anywhere in the world.
Videos4 days ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos1 week ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos1 week ago
The global pop star performed at the Jubilee Stage for the second time. He performed at the Music Festival to celebrate 'Pakistan - The Land of Melodies'.
Videos1 week ago
Known for its rose-coloured Nabatean city, the lowest point on Earth, and its cinematic landscapes, the Jordan Pavilion not only highlights the country's heritage, it also showcases innovative feats with the tiniest space satellite.
Videos1 week ago
We visited one of the lushest green pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Singapore Pavilion has a solar canopy producing clean energy and consists of three thematic cones, city, rainforest, and flower cone. Here is a look inside…
Videos2 weeks ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 weeks ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health3 weeks ago
Tokyo's famous 'Kill Bill' restaurant in Dubai is welcoming the New Year with signature dishes from Japan. Don’t miss our personal favourite - a sweet and salty delight of freshly sliced strawberries on a skewer of foie gras.
Videos3 weeks ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos1 month ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos1 month ago