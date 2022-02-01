UAE

Expo 2020 Dubai: Ali Zafar, Hareem Farooq discuss filmmaking at Pakistan Film Week

Pakistani filmmakers and producers Ali Zafar and Hareem Farooq visit the Pakistan Pavilion for a candid chat on the film industry in Pakistan.


This is what it's like to cook with a Top Chef contestant

This is what it's like to cook with a Top Chef contestant

For this Food Trail episode, we have a chat with Carla Hall, a Top Chef contestant, former model, and TV personality, to discuss her signature dish, as well as her highly anticipated cooking masterclass at Alkebulan. Head to the African Dining Hall this weekend at Expo 2020 Dubai to try out some delicious African cuisine.

Videos3 days ago

The future of robotic surgery: Proximie

The future of robotic surgery: Proximie

We went inside the Arab Health Forum 2022, and spoke to Proximie: a technology platform that allows clinicians to virtually ‘scrub in’ to any operating room or cath lab from anywhere in the world.

Videos4 days ago