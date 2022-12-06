Amelia Restaurant’s extraordinary journey from Beirut to Dubai.

Malta is strategically located in the heart of the Mediterranean with easy reach to all the major European capital cities, with just a three-hour flight to most European airport hubs. “For this winter season, Emirates will fly daily to Malta. Tourists can experience more flexibility to explore the beautiful islands of Malta on their own terms. With daily flights, it’s easier for travellers to get to Malta, whether on a last-minute spontaneous trip, or something long planned." says Claude Zammit Trevisan, Senior Manager, Destination Marketing at Malta Tourism Authority.

