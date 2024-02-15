UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dh2,000 fine and 23 black points for this action

Dubai police warn against dangerous car window behavior, enforce penalties

by

Fiza Natoo
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 2:36 PM

ALSO READ:

Fiza Natoo

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By