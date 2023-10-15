UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Ayaz Memon breaks down upcoming Australia-Sri Lanka match

The match may be pivotal to the success of the Aussies, who have won World Cups more often than any other team

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
by

Tamanna Sajeed

Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 5:45 PM

ALSO READ:

Tamanna Sajeed

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

Embracing mental health through CSR initiatives

videos

Embracing mental health through CSR initiatives

In a world where the fast pace of life often takes precedence over mental well-being, Silicon Central has taken a commendable step forward by introducing its first corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues on a global scale.

videos

How Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system works

world

How Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system works

Israel was stunned when Hamas launched its multi-pronged offensive on Saturday, with at least 3,000 rockets raining down as fighters infiltrated towns and kibbutz communities. This videographic explains how Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system works

world