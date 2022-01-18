UAE

80,000 plants and counting: Inside the Singapore Pavilion

We visited one of the lushest green pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Singapore Pavilion has a solar canopy producing clean energy and consists of three thematic cones, city, rainforest, and flower cone. Here is a look inside…


For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Spanning over 23 per cent of the Emirate’s total area, Al Marmoom Desert Conversation Reserve is home to some stunning hidden gems. Home to not one or two, but a mind-boggling 56 lakes —including the famous Al Qudra and Love Lakes — the reserve is home to some absolutely stunning gems, including some of the rarest endangered animal species and coolest places to go desert camping around a bonfire or feast on a barbecue like the Arabian kings of yore.

