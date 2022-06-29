You will find Sheikh Ahmed’s name in every chapter of Dubai’s success story: Sheikh Maktoum

Minister of Finance pays rich tributes to CEO of Emirates Airline and Group on social media

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 8:39 PM

The UAE’s Minister of Finance has hailed the contributions of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, to Dubai’s success story.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, shared a video on Twitter on Wednesday as he paid the rich tributes. The video features rare footages showing how Sheikh Ahmed has been part of every development agenda in Dubai.

“You will find Sheikh Ahmed’s name in every chapter of Dubai’s success story. He worked according to the leadership’s vision to make Dubai one of the best cities on earth,” Sheikh Maktoum tweeted.

The Deputy Ruler of Dubai highlighted how Sheikh Ahmed had contributed to the emirate’s global leadership in the aviation sector.

“Thank you, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, for what you have done for Dubai and continue doing every day,” Sheikh Maktoum added.

Responding to the tweet, Sheikh Ahmed credited His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for leading Dubai to success.

“He is the architect of Dubai and its renaissance. I pledge that I will always support this country and work for the good of its people,” he said.

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, shared a screenshot of Sheikh Maktoum’s tweet and stressed that Sheikh Ahmed deserves the tributes. He highlighted how the Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has been working tirelessly to serve the UAE.