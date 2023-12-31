UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued due to thick fog; chance of rainfall today

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 7:28 AM

As residents look forward to New Year Eve celebrations tonight, knowing the weather situation before heading out might help in planning the day.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy by afternoon over the island and some coastal and eastern areas associated with rainfall.

For those looking to venture in the outdoors with family and friends during the morning hours, it's important to know that the NCM has issued red and yellow alerts due to thick fog in most parts of the country. Residents have been warned of lowered visibility until 10.30am today.

Abu Dhabi Police has reduced the speed limit on some roads in the emirate. The speed reduction system to 80km/hr has been activated on Sweihan road (Zayed Military City roundabout - Nahshala), Mohammed Bin Rashid road (Al Ajban - Kizad), Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Al Khtam - Al Faya), Maktoum Bin Rashid road (Al Shahama - Kizad), Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (ٍSweihan - Al Al Faya), (Hameem - Liwa) road, Sheikha Salama Bint Butti Road (Liwa - Madinat Zayed), (Palace Al Ajban - Al Ajban) road, Mohammed Bin Rashid road (Al Falah - Al Ajban), Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Al Wathbah -Al Khaznah), Shk. Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl. road (Mussafah - Al Arayam), Shk. Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl. road (Mussafah - Al Arayam).

The authority has also called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The weather will get humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 7ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 30ºC in internal areas.

