UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy forecast on Sunday

Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Sun 28 May 2023, 6:20 AM

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts the day to be generally fair and partly cloudy at times. Humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist formation over some Northern coastal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust Eastward.

Temperatures could be as high as 44ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai. Humidity levels range between 18% to 80%.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Saturday was 45.7°C in Hamim (Al Dhafra Region) at 13:15 UAE Local time.

ALSO READ: