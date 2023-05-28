UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy forecast on Sunday

In the video, they tour a dark store to learn more about its innovative technologies and operations
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts the day to be generally fair and partly cloudy at times. Humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist formation over some Northern coastal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust Eastward.
Temperatures could be as high as 44ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai. Humidity levels range between 18% to 80%.
The highest temperature recorded in the country on Saturday was 45.7°C in Hamim (Al Dhafra Region) at 13:15 UAE Local time.
ALSO READ:
In the video, they tour a dark store to learn more about its innovative technologies and operations
The used pieces of clothing were donated by various entities such as Dewa, municipality, police, Talabat, and more
Automated checks will be conducted through the digital representation of a building or infrastructure
The stranded family considered themselves among the luckier ones to be in the UAE as the wife was provided medical care for the delivery
While energy drinks can provide a temporary boost in alertness and energy levels, they also come with several risks and drawbacks
Envoys and mission representatives from different nations were briefed about the features of the symbol of peace, tolerance and harmony
The entry ticket to Abu Dhabi International Book Fair grants access to several tourist destinations and cultural programmes
Ras Al Khaimah earlier this week had asked the public for help after the 51-year-old citizen went missing