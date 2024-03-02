UAE records new winter low as temperatures hit chilly 2.3°C

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 10:41 AM Last updated: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 11:42 AM

As the weekend rolled in, residents woke up to chilly weather and a nip in the air. In the last week, the country has been experiencing pleasant weather as rains lashed the Gulf nation.

On March 2, Saturday, the UAE recorded the year's lowest temperature at 2.3ºC, just a day after recording an icy low of 2.4ºC at Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah. The other lowest temperatures in the country today morning were 4.5ºC and 5.5ºC at Jabal Al Rahba and Mebreh mountain, respectively.

Take a look at the lowest temperatures recorded across the country:

Yesterday, in Al Ain, cars were covered with mattresses, blankets and carpets to protect them from damage in case of a hailstorm. This was done after an alert was issued by authorities on Thursday informing them to secure their vehicles due to upcoming inclement weather.

Watch the video of the cars below:

Inclement weather next week

The UAE's Met Department has also warned residents of inclement weather in the upcoming week.

The National Centre of Meteorology has said that "a surface low-pressure system" will be affecting the country and put out a forecast from Monday to Wednesday.

On Monday and Tuesday (March 4 and 5) rainfall of varying intensities will take place along with thunder and lightning. On Wednesday, rainfall is set to decrease as the cloud cover clears a little. Temperatures will decrease in the south.

