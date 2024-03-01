Icy 2.4ºC chills UAE: Lowest temperature recorded this winter

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 11:27 AM Last updated: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 11:35 AM

After a few days of experiencing relatively high temperatures, on March 1, UAE recorded it's lowest temperature of the season – a biting 2.4ºC!

A chilly surprise welcomed residents early today when temperatures dipped to a frosty 2.4ºC at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah. Other peaks also recorded a low temperature with Mebreh Mountain in Fujairah dipping to 5.2ºC and Jabal Al Rahba, Ras Al Khaimah seeing a low of 5.5ºC.

This winter, residents experienced yet another cold snap after the National Centre of Meteorology warned of unstable weather in the country.

While it is fairly common for people to layer up for warmth during a cold spell, cars in Al Ain were seen protected with mattresses, blankets and carpets. However, unlike what initially meets the eye, this was actually done by vehicle-owners to protect their cars from damage in case of a hailstorm.

This measure was taken after an alert was issued by authorities yesterday informing them to secure their vehicles due to the upcoming inclement weather. The authority issued this alert after a recent hailstorm in the area left homes and vehicles severely damaged. Cracked windshields, broken windows and dented bodies of cars were found after the storm struck.

Watch the video of the cars below:

Rains this week

Rains of varying intensity lashed the country yesterday. Residents woke up to pleasant weather and a nip in the air as a dip in temperatures was also forecast by the NCM.

Yesterday, the National Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reassured residents of their readiness to deal with the low-pressure weather system that the UAE is experiencing.

Earlier this week, a hailstorm alert was issued for Al Ain, as authorities urged residents to exercise caution – especially when driving.

ALSO READ: