UAE: Hailstorm alert issued for Al Ain, adverse weather expected in parts of Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 9:46 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 10:24 PM

The UAE Met Department on Wednesday issued a hailstorm alert for Al Ain and has forecast light to heavy rain in parts of Abu Dhabi.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also forecast brisk to strong winds in Al Ain and the southern areas of Al Dhafra region tonight (Wednesday) and Thursday.

The advisory issued on Tuesday had predicted adverse weather from Wednesday, February 28, to Friday, March 1.

Residents have been urged to take all precautions and follow local authorities' regulations and instructions in the event of hail.

Drivers have also been advised to follow safety measures during rain.

The Met Department urged motorists to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If driving cannot be avoided, motorists are to do so with caution, remain vigilant and alert. It also advised motorists to turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior issued an advisory due to the ongoing weather conditions in the country. It said that the UAE was currently experiencing rains and winds of varying intensities, sometimes accompanied by thunder, lightning and hail.

Due to the low horizontal visibility, it urged motorists to be cautious and reduce speed on roads. The authority also advised drivers to avoid water ponds and fast-moving streams. It also urged motorists to park their vehicles in secure places away from the hail.

Earlier, Al Ain residents had woken up to streets blanketed in white on the morning of February 12, as large balls of icy hail pelted their cars, windows and surroundings.

