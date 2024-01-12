Watch: Sheikh Mohammed attends royal wedding ceremony

MoU signed on Thursday sees the mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of ordinary, diplomatic, special and mission passports
Another royal wedding has taken place, bringing two of the UAE's ruling families even closer. The union was between Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, son of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and the daughter of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.
In attendance at the wedding reception was none other than His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy and prosperous life.
He was accompanied by Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, along with a number of sheikhs.
Watch the video here:
ALSO READ:
MoU signed on Thursday sees the mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of ordinary, diplomatic, special and mission passports
Official says some penalties can lead to licence cancellation or deregistration of the business in case of repeated offences
Excited patrons whipped out their phones to take pictures and videos
Mohammed Al Gergawi reminds content creators about their responsibilities at 1 Billion Followers Summit
The Palestinian patients, aged 38 and 54, were in critical condition with advanced stages of cancer
A viral social media post — in which a man reportedly broke up with his fiancée who questioned the inexpensive ring he gave her — has kickstarted a polarising conversation on love and diamonds among netizens
Numerous submissions were received depicting the beauty of the city aboard excellent transport means
A 3D-printed titanium plate, which replicated the exact shape of Elreen’s lower jaw, was designed to facilitate its reconstruction, using bone from her left leg