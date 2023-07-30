Viral video: Dubai royal pilots first passenger flight at 19, shares emotional throwback clip

The emirate's first royal female pilot has accomplished several feats, including becoming the first woman to pilot the AW609 tiltrotor

By Web Desk Published: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 4:46 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 4:49 PM

A throwback video featuring Dubai royal Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum has gone viral after the aviator took to social media yesterday to reminisce about the time she flew her first passenger plane at just 19 years old.

Sheikha Mozah is no stranger to setting records. The first member of the royal family to fly as a qualified commercial pilot for Emirates Airlines, she also became the first woman to pilot the AW609 tiltrotor last year.

Taking to Instagram, the royal pilot said that she was "extremely grateful", and can be seen looking rather emotional, wiping away tears, as she walks down the plane's aisle. The post was liked by nearly 8,000 people, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The young royal's mother, who had accompanied her on the flight as a passenger, also posted on Instagram.

In a heartwarming story, she said, "Was so exciting to be on your first flight. So proud to be your mom."

According to her official page, Sheikha Mozah became the youngest student enrolled at Oxford Aviation Academy, one of the world’s leading commercial pilot training schools, at just 17. She was also the first woman to attain the position of First-Lieutenant Pilot with the Dubai Police. Last year, she flew the tiltrotor in a historic flight for an hour during her visit to the headquarters of Leonardo Helicopters in Philadelphia.

ALSO READ: