Underwater exhibits, one-of-a-kind museum: Dubai's newest family-friendly attraction to open its doors on April 18

Dubai Crocodile Park, a unique experience designed to give guests an awe-inspiring look into the life of crocodiles, will open its doors to the public on April 18, 2023.

Home to 250 Nile crocodiles of all ages, from babies to huge adults, the 20,000sqm facility specially designed for their comfort fosters an optimal environment, including year-round climate-controlled water and the highest safety standards for guests, while looking out over the crocodile dominated river views.

Dubai Crocodile Park features a host of family-friendly experiences, including a dedicated one-of-a-kind natural history museum, an African lake-themed aquarium, and large outdoor landscaped areas.

Visitors are offered the opportunity to witness the magnificent creatures from various points of view, including close-up and underwater.

"Welfare and education are at the heart of Dubai Crocodile Park. Since the crocs moved into our facility, we've had babies hatch, which is the ultimate proof of the animals thriving," said Tarryn Clare, the exhibit curator of Dubai Crocodile Park. "We can't wait to welcome the public to experience these amazing animals, and to educate them about the importance of their conservation and protection."

With educational panels displayed all along the visitors' path, specially curated sessions for school trips and a team of expert guides, Dubai Crocodile Park invites visitors to discover the life and history of these fascinating animals.

In addition to the crocodiles, the park boasts multiple dining outlets and provides year-round comfort with multiple air-conditioned spaces, and a unique African vibe evident throughout its architecture and landscape.

Tickets for Dubai Crocodile Park are available for purchase at the park entrance. The park will be open from 10am to 10pm daily.

