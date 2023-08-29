UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued in some parts of the country; chance of rain

I come from Sweden where we only start school at 7 so to send my 3-year-old baby to school as a big boy was a little hard for me
A red and yellow alert has been issued in some parts of the country today by the National Center of Meteorology.
It issued the following statement: "Fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 2.30am until 8.30am Tuesday 29/08/2023."
Fog is expected in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
According to the NCM, fair to partly cloudy weather is expected over the East coast, with a chance of some convective clouds formation.
There is also a chance of rainfall during the afternoon towards eastward regions of the country. Light to moderate winds are expected, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust.
The alerts have been issued for the highlighted parts of the map below:
Highest temperature in the country is set to reach 47ºC in Abu Dhabi's Gasyoura region, while lowest temperature is 27ºC in Razeen area of Abu Dhabi.
