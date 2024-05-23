UAE weather: Dusty conditions in some areas, temperatures to touch 47°C

GPS technology was used to map mosquito breeding sites and an insect lab was established to test pesticides
The day across the UAE will be fair in general with temperatures rising to 47 degrees Celsius in some internal areas, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
In coastal regions and islands, the maximum temperatures will likely hover between 39 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius.
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, which would lead to blowing of dust and sand over some internal areas, the Met department said.
The wind speeds will mostly be 10-25km/hr, reaching up to 35km/hour in internal areas and 40km/hr in coastal area and islands.
Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience maximum temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively.
While waves will largely be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, it could get rough at times northwards by night, the Met department said further.
Waves will be slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
