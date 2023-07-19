UAE, Turkey sign deals worth $50 billion, strategic ties hit new highs between two countries

Trading will resume on Monday, July 24
The UAE and Turkey have bolstered strategic cooperation by signings strategic agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth more than $50 billion.
Further cementing the strong bilateral ties, the UAE, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met for the fifth time in the past two years. And the bonhomie between the two leaders got more evident during this visit. Sheikh Mohamed conferred the Order of Zayed, considered the UAE’s highest civilian honour, on Erdogan. And in a heartwarming gesture, Erdogan presented the Togg, a Turkish-made electric car, to Sheikh Mohamed.
The leaders witnessed the announcement of a joint accord on establishing a high-level strategic council between the two countries and exchanging several agreements and MoUs.
Later, Sheikh Mohamed tweeted that he “enjoyed fruitful talks” with Erdogan, who was in the Capital after visits to Saudi Arabia and Doha.
“We explored ways to continue building on our two countries' close, historic ties. The UAE and Turkey remain committed to fostering regional stability, growth and sustainable economic development,” Sheikh Mohamed said.
Turkey is one of the UAE’s largest trading partners, with non-oil intra-trade between the nations from 2013 to 2022 amounting to more than $103 billion, divided into $56 billion in imports, about $35 billion in exports, and more than $12 billion in re-exports, according to the UAE’s Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC). Earlier this year, the two countries' governments signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which aims to increase trade between the two countries to $40 billion in the next five years.
The agreements and MoUs – estimated to be worth $50.7 billion – announced during this visit are aimed at diversifying the framework of CEPA and deepening investment between both nations across strategic sectors. They were exchanged between Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaid, UAE’s Minister of Investment, and Hakan Fidan, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The agreements exchanged today included:
ALSO READ:
Trading will resume on Monday, July 24
AI tools have been debated in recent times as universities across the world race to build plagiarism detectors
Dubai Destinations has come out with a list of the best spots to enjoy during this season, summing up the city's distinctive summer activities
UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the head of state upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi
Prime minister introduces initiative that will enable overseas Pakistanis to get their handsets registered without paying any taxes
The country has added an impressive 107 destinations to its visa-free score since 2013, climbing 44 places in the ranking over the past 10 years
The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts weather to be fair to partly cloudy
The prominent Kerala leader is survived by his wife Mariamma and children Maria Oommen, Chandy Oommen and Achu Oommen