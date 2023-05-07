UAE to get greener: National Day Mangrove Project all set to begin with 10,000 trees

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 12:57 PM

A new project announced on Sunday will see thousands of mangrove trees planted in the UAE. The Today for Tomorrow: National Day Mangrove Project will begin with planting 10,000 mangrove trees.

These 10,000 saplings were featured in the stunning 51st National Day show the UAE hosted on December 2, 2022. The initiative comes as UAE celebrates 2023 as the Year of Sustainability.

According to the organising committee of the 51st National Day Celebrations, the project aims to fulfil the UAE’s pledge made at COP27 to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030. The initiative seeks to restore and enhance the mangrove forests along the UAE’s coasts.

Everyone that calls the UAE home, from nature and planting enthusiasts to environmentalists, is invited to join the collective efforts that will begin on Thursday, May 11, at 10am in Yas Beach, Abu Dhabi. Interested volunteers can register through uaetreeplanting.com

Mangroves are a vital part of the UAE’s ecosystem, protecting the country’s coasts from rising sea levels and storm surges, and providing critical habitats for biodiversity. They act as the ‘green lung’ of the land.

These unique trees are known for their ability to sequester carbon and effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions, making them an essential tool in the fight against climate change. Beyond their environmental benefits, mangroves are a rich source of food for numerous species and provide vital habitats for wildlife.

According to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the country is home to 60 million mangroves that form forests spanning 183 square kilometres and capture 43,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

The UAE had stepped up its ambition to expand its mangrove cover by raising the planting target from 30 million to 100 million by 2030. With the additional 100 million trees planted, the UAE’s mangrove forests will cover 483 square kilometres and sequester nearly 115,000 tons of CO2 per year.

Earlier this year, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced that 2023 would be the 'Year of Sustainability'. It aims to promote the nation's deeply-rooted value of sustainability to encourage sustainable behavior change and work towards a more sustainable and thriving UAE.

It draws on the UAE's heritage to inspire sustainable practices and collective action, bringing together everyone that calls the UAE home.

