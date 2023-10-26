UAE: Third 'Tarahum for Gaza' events to be organised in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war

By WAM Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 10:16 PM

The "Tarahum for Gaza" campaign, launched in the UAE on October 15, is continuing its humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people affected by the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, reflecting the country's values of humanitarian support and solidarity.

The campaign is set to organise new events on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, with the goal of preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages, with the participation of citizens and residents, and various private and public organisations.

These new events follow the success of the previous campaign activities that witnessed the participation of over 10,100 volunteers who contributed to the preparation of 38,000 urgent relief packages, including food supplies and other essential materials for children and mothers. The campaign reflects the UAE's efforts to alleviate the humanitarian repercussions for those affected in the Gaza Strip.

These humanitarian values are evident through the numerous initiatives carried out by the UAE to support and relieve the severity of the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinians, particularly children and women.

Supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and the World Food Programme (WFP), the campaign includes the participation of 20 charitable and humanitarian institutions. It has collected more than 800 tonnes of humanitarian aid including food, hygiene and medical supplies.

Those wishing to volunteer to help prepare relief packages can register through several volunteering platforms, including "Volunteers.Emirates", the Emirates Red Crescent Authority's Volunteers Portal, and Youm for Dubai.

The "Tarahum for Gaza" campaign aims to offer solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the ongoing war, and alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute nearly half of the Gaza Strip's population. More than one million children are affected by the current conflict, and the campaign will work to meet the basic needs of children and mothers in addition to providing health supplies and general hygiene materials.

Donations can be made at Emirates Red Crescent centres, according to the ERC's website. Cash donations are also accepted via bank accounts and text messages, with details on the ERC's websites: www.emiratesrc.ae. The events will be held from 9am to 1pm. In Abu Dhabi, the event will take place at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island; in Dubai, the event will be organised at the Festival Arena in Festival Arena City, under the supervision of Dubai Cares, and in the Al Bayt Mitwahid Hall in Sharjah under the supervision of Sharjah Charity International.